Palestinian Prisoners Prepare New Mass Protests

Currently, Israeli prisons house 4,600 Palestinians, among whom are 160 minors and 34 women. The vast majority of them remain in detention without charge or trial.

Palestinian prisoners will start a protest on Friday to demand respect for their human rights and an end to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

Over 4,000 detainees in Israel's prisons joining the protest, which could include an indefinite hunger strike. They demand Israel to end the "administrative detentions," an arbitrary procedure by which the Israeli state detains Palestinians indefinitely without allowing their lawyers access to alleged prosecution evidence.

The Palestinian prisoners will also demand that Israel cease the expansion of settler settlements, a violent process that uses the demolition of dwellings in the West Bank and East Jerusalem as a method to expel Arab families.

As the Arab World celebrates Mother's Day today, 10 Palestinian female prisoners are deprived of their children. pic.twitter.com/YC8rpNUUHE — Palestine_News (@Khaldun88794087) March 22, 2022

A Hamas official Ismail Radwan denounced that Palestinian prisoners are constantly exposed to various forms of physical abuse and human rights violations, such as solitary confinement, the seizure of belongings, and the suspension of essential services.

In Al-Naqab prison, for example, Israeli gendarmes harass prisoners with tear gas canisters, sound bombs, pepper spray, rubber-coated steel bullets, batons, and police dogs. Radwan also stressed that Israeli abuses against the Palestinian population continue to escalate as the world turns its attention to the situation between Russia and Ukraine.

On Tuesday, outlet Maan revealed that Israel has asked the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) to intercede with the prisoners so that they do not start a mass protest, which could turn into a general uprising during the holy month of Ramadan that begins in April.