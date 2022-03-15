Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Three Palestinian Youth

"These crimes against our people will not go unnoticed and our battle is open against the Zionist occupation," Islamic Jihad Movement leader Ahmad Al-Mudallal warned.

On Tuesday morning, the Palestinian National Authority's Health Ministry reported that three Palestinian youths were killed by members of Israeli forces in the West Bank and Negev.

One of the killings occurred in Nablus City's Balata refugee camp, where Nader Haytham Rayan (17) was shot multiple times in the head, chest, stomach, and hand. In the same place, three young people received gunshot wounds and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Later, justifying what had happened, the Israeli Border Police said that the deceased youth was armed and opened fire on the security forces, which were carrying out an operation in the area to arrest a possible suspect of terrorist activities.

The second violent incident occurred in the Qalandia refugee camp, north of Jerusalem, where the Israeli occupation forces carried out another raid that left six youths wounded by gunshots and caused the death of Alaa Shaham (20).

The #US NGO based in #Oakland canceled its flights to "Israel" as a response to the mounting pressure from progressive organizations urging to suspend flights in protest of the occupation's crimes.#Palestine pic.twitter.com/lXb2TkLGvm — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) March 15, 2022

The third deadly incident occurred in Rahat City, where an undercover Israeli police killed Sanad Salem al-Harbed, a 27-year-old father of three children. "The police said they found a gun and ammunition, and published a photo of what they said was a pistol in al-Harbed's possession," Al Jazeera reported.

According to the WAFA news agency, the latest raids carried out by the Israelis in multiple West Bank cities have left at least 20 Palestinians detained and dozens of people injured as a result of clashes between the population and Israeli soldiers and police.