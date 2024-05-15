Palestinian President to Participate in Arab Summit

The Palestinian ambassador to Bahrain, Taha Abdul Qader, said that the Palestinian president is expected to deliver the speech of the State of Palestine before the 33rd Arab Summit.

The president of Palestine, Mahmud Abbas, arrived on Wednesday in Manama, capital of Bahrain to be part of the 33rd Arab Summit in the company of officials of his government.

The Palestinian leader also plans to hold meetings with different world personalities who will be part of the Summit.

The Palestinian cause will be on the agenda with issues such as Israel’s ongoing aggression against the people of the Gaza Strip, as well as attacks on the occupied West Bank and the city of Jerusalem.

أخبار رئاسية



التقيت اليوم بالمنامة برئيس الجمهورية العراقية، عبد اللطيف جمال رشيد، وكمان مبعوث الرئيس الروسي للشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا، نائب وزير الخارجية، ميخائيل بوغدانوف، على هامش القمة العربية الـ33 اللي رح تبلش بكرا



وحكينا عن الوضع المأساوي يلي بغزة بالتحديد وبفلسطين… pic.twitter.com/zI96rsL5dt — (ساخر) محمود عباس מחמוד עבאס (@MahmudAbbasPS) May 15, 2024 The text reads,

Presidential News Today, I met in Manama with the President of the Iraqi Republic, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, and also the Russian President’s envoy to the Middle East and North Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, on the sidelines of the 33rd Arab Summit, which will begin tomorrow.

The delegation is composed of the Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Hussein al-Sheikh, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Mohammad Mustafa.

The delegation also includes Majdi al-Khalidi, Adviser to the President for Foreign Affairs, and Taha Abdul Qader, Palestinian Ambassador to Bahrain.