Zionist Troops Have Killed More Than 630 Doctors in Gaza

Among doctors and nurses, the health agency quantifies about 500 dead, while 138 womens has been killed too

On Tuesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that More than 630 employees of medical institutions in the Gaza Strip were killed by the Israeli army since the beginning of its aggression on October 7 last year.

Among doctors and nurses, the health agency quantifies about 500 dead, while 138 womens has been killed too.

The World Health Organization had reported more than 430 Israeli attacks on the health system in Gaza, including hospitals and ambulance workers. Also against refugee camps.

An example of this is the Nasser Hospital of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, which was besieged for weeks by Israeli troops and left thousands of corpses in mass graves which have been discovered in recent weeks.

In the Rafah area, hospitals and health centres are under attack, not only militarily but also through the pooling of resources, which has led to the collapse of institutions.

This situation will also be worsened by the advance of the Zionist tanks and the invasion in general, which experts and world organizations will be a catastrophe in every way.

On the other hand, Israel has today committed several massacres against civilians, by land, sea and air.

According to the latest data published by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the total number of victims during 220 days of Israeli aggression on Gaza increased to 35,34 dead and 78,755 injured.