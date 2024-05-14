Amsterdam: Campuses Closed for Pro-Palestinian Protests

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
The board of directors of the University of Amsterdam issued a statement saying that it could not guarantee the safety of people on campus after a violent confrontation group between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and police.
The University of Amsterdam cancelled classes and closed all campus buildings after a destructive day of pro-Palestinian protests on Monday.
The event took place in the context of a peaceful protest in favor of Palestine, this Monday. Where protesters called for a breakdown of relations with Israel or a sharp reduction.
University authorities called the police who brutally repressed the demonstrators. Even university professors were attacked by police forces.
University of Amsterdam faculty joined students in a walkout to protest Dutch police forcibly clearing out student encampments and supported their calls to sever ties with Israeli universities. pic.twitter.com/MHsoet9qe2