Amsterdam: Campuses Closed for Pro-Palestinian Protests

The board of directors of the University of Amsterdam issued a statement saying that it could not guarantee the safety of people on campus after a violent confrontation group between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and police.

The University of Amsterdam cancelled classes and closed all campus buildings after a destructive day of pro-Palestinian protests on Monday.

The event took place in the context of a peaceful protest in favor of Palestine, this Monday. Where protesters called for a breakdown of relations with Israel or a sharp reduction.

University authorities called the police who brutally repressed the demonstrators. Even university professors were attacked by police forces.

University of Amsterdam faculty joined students in a walkout to protest Dutch police forcibly clearing out student encampments and supported their calls to sever ties with Israeli universities. pic.twitter.com/MHsoet9qe2 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 13, 2024

Last week the Dutch high school house also experienced police repression against pro-Palestinian protests, that time with a bulldozer which erected several tents of demonstrators.

Despite not having the magnitude of the US protests, the violence escalated unexpectedly, according to a history student, "I had never seen such violence".