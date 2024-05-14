    • Live
News > Netherlands

Amsterdam: Campuses Closed for Pro-Palestinian Protests

  • Teachers and Students protesting in fron of the police forces in Amsterdam, May 13, 2024

    Teachers and Students protesting in fron of the police forces in Amsterdam, May 13, 2024 | Photo: EFE

Published 14 May 2024 (3 hours 8 minutes ago)
Opinion

The board of directors of the University of Amsterdam issued a statement saying that it could not guarantee the safety of people on campus after a violent confrontation group between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and police.

The University of Amsterdam cancelled classes and closed all campus buildings after a destructive day of pro-Palestinian protests on Monday.

The event took place in the context of a peaceful protest in favor of Palestine, this Monday. Where protesters called for a breakdown of relations with Israel or a sharp reduction.

University authorities called the police who brutally repressed the demonstrators. Even university professors were attacked by police forces.

Last week the Dutch high school house also experienced police repression against pro-Palestinian protests, that time with a bulldozer which erected several tents of demonstrators.

Despite not having the magnitude of the US protests, the violence escalated unexpectedly, according to a history student, "I had never seen such violence".

