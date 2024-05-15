Israel Intensifies Attacks on Jabalia, Gaza and Rafah

So far, the Zionist army has killed over 35,100 Palestinians and injured 79,000 people in the Strip.

Since Tuesday night, Israeli occupation forces have intensified their bombing of the Jabalia refugee camp and the cities of Gaza and Rafah.

According to Israeli Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Israeli forces began attacks in the center of the Jabalia camp, where over 80 armed men have been killed since Sunday.

Israeli occupation forces concluded their offensive operations in Gaza City's neighborhood of Zeitun, where 150 Palestinians have been killed since last week.

"Ten Palestinians died in the Al Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, after Israeli planes attacked a clinic run by the United Nations," reported the Qatari channel Al Jazeera, which remains banned in Israel.

Palestinian doctors and nurses mourn the loss of their colleague, Nurse Sanaa Asalia, who was killed in an Israeli occupation airstrike on her home in Jabalia this morning.

In Jabalia, the Israeli occupation army bombed a family home, leaving at least four Palestinians dead. Five other people were killed in airstrikes on the Bureij refugee camp.

In eastern Rafah, the Israeli occupation army attacked an alleged training center where it claimed to have eliminated militants in "hand-to-hand combat."

The neighborhoods of Al Salam, Al Jeneina and Al Barazil were subjected to artillery shelling, causing widespread destruction of homes and civilian property.

Since October 2023, the Israeli occupation army has killed over 35,100 Palestinians and injured 79,000 people. The Zionist offensive has also caused the forced displacement of about three quarters of the population of the Gaza Strip.