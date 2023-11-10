Palestinian President Condemns Israel’s Massacre against Gaza

How can the world remain silent in the face of the killing and injuring of more than 40,000 Palestinians, most of them children and women?" asked Mahmoud Abbas.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Friday that there are no words to describe the genocidal war and destruction inflicted on the Palestinian people by what he considered the Israeli killing machine.

On the occasion of the 19th anniversary of the death of former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, which falls tomorrow, Abbas said that Israel's aggression demonstrates its blatant disregard for international humanitarian law, WAFA news agency reported.

Calling for an immediate halt to Tel Aviv's bombardment of the Gaza coastal strip and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilian population, the president asked: How can the world remain silent in the face of the death and injury of more than 40,000 Palestinians, most of them children and women?

He also questioned, in this regard, the destruction of infrastructure and tens of thousands of homes in Gaza and other territories, amid assaults by Israeli security forces since October 7.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Friday the Palestinian Authority could play a role in administering the Gaza Strip, on condition that there was a full political solution that also encompassed the occupied West Bank.

After stating that "we will not accept the reoccupation of Gaza or the annexation of any part of it" by Tel Aviv, Abbas affirmed that peace and security in the region will only be achieved by ending the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, on the basis of the 1967 borders.

These statements by Abbas come at a time when, according to local medical sources, as a result of the Israeli military onslaught, the number of civilians killed in Gaza exceeds 11,000, while the number of injured is over 27,000.

Several political organizations, including the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, have in recent hours accused the U.S. government of giving full cover to Israeli crimes in the occupied territories, particularly in the Gaza area.