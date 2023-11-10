Israeli Attack on Gaza School Kills 50 Displaced Palestinians

The school was severely damaged by missile and artillery attacks overnight Thursday into Friday, WAFA news agency reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement Friday that at least 50 displaced Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City.

The ministry said the attack on Al-Buraq School was "a disgrace to the forehead of humanity." People whose homes had been destroyed were sheltering in the school.

Video footage shared on social media showed dozens of dead bodies strewn around the school in the Al-Nasr neighborhood after the attack.

The bodies of the victims were transferred to Al Shifa hospital. The director of Gaza's largest hospital complex, Mohammad Abu Salmiya, said that "about 50 martyrs were recovered from inside Al Buraq school, after missile and artillery strikes targeted the school this morning."

According to the official news agency of the Palestinian National Authority, WAFA, the school was severely damaged by missile and artillery attacks overnight from Thursday to Friday.

For its part, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) condemned the attacks in a statement, rejecting U.S. support for Israel in all its crimes in Gaza.

The Israeli army has intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, repeatedly targeting schools, mosques and hospitals, in flagrant violation of international law. According to the Israeli army, these attacks are aimed at eliminating strongholds of the Islamic Resistance Movement.

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported last week that an Israeli aircraft missile hit the Al-Fakhoora school, run by the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East (UNRWA), in the Jabalia refugee camp. At least 15 people were killed, and 54 others injured in what was considered the third major attack on the refugee camp.

Earlier, the Osama bin Zaid school, which housed displaced families in the Al-Saftawi area, north of Gaza City, was also attacked by Zionist occupation forces, killing at least 20 people.

Since October 7, at least 11,078 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including 4,500 children and 3,027 women, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said today.