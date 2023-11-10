Death Toll From Israeli Bombings in Gaza Exceeds 11,000

Egyptian President Al-Sisi and Qatari Emir Al Thani discussed the Israeli military escalations in Gaza and their regional repercussions.

On Friday, Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra reported that Israeli bombings have killed 11,078 people, including 4,506 children, 3,027 women, and 678 elderly people.

Since October 7, the Israeli occupation army's offensive on Gaza has also left 27,490 people with injuries of varying severity. So far it has not been possible to determine the number of people who remain trapped under the rubble of the buildings.

On Friday, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and the visiting Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed the Israeli military escalations in the Gaza Strip and their regional repercussions.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to protect innocent civilians in Gaza and stop the bloodshed. They reviewed the intensive efforts aimed at achieving a cease-fire and sustaining the delivery of humanitarian aid that meets the needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Palestinian child survives an israeli airstrike in Gaza shakes: 2023 is marked as israeli genocide year #GazaHolocaust – #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/aY7lfIYk5B — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) November 10, 2023

The Qatari emir's visit came one day after a high-ranking delegation of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) arrived in the Egyptian capital to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip with Egyptian leaders.

Members of the delegation, headed by Hamas' political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, met with the head of Egypt's General Intelligence Service Abbas Kamel. Qatar has been involved in mediation talks with Hamas and Israeli officials, including over a possible prisoner swap deal.

On Friday morning, the latest reports of the genocide against the Palestinians issued through social networks show that the Israeli occupation forces opened fire on civilians and medical crews while they were trying to leave the hospital of Annasir, in the north of the Gaza Strip