Palestinian Presidency Asks the US to Stop Invasion in Rafah

On Monday, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesman for the Palestinian Presidency, urged President Joe Biden to act immediately to prevent a ground invasion in Rafah.

"We call on the U.S. administration to act immediately to prevent genocide and displacement, and to hold Israel accountable for serious violations of international law before it is too late," he said.

Previously, the Zionist army announced that it "will work with extreme force" in the city of Rafah, specifying that it would attack neighborhoods such as Al-Salam, Al-Jeneina, Tabba Zaraa, and Al-Byouk , as well as populated areas in blocks 10-16, 28, and 270.

Abu Rudeineh pointed out that a “genocidal massacre” will occur if the Israeli army's ground invasion of Rafah is not prevented. Currently, Rafah hosts over 1.4 million Gazans, most of whom live in overcrowded conditions.

Palestinian families sheltering in the eastern regions of Rafah begin to flee following evacuation orders by Israeli forces ahead of an expected ground assault on May 6.



عائلات تنزح من شرق مدينة رفح بعد أوامر الاحتلال بالاخلاء pic.twitter.com/Y4XHdMM7wd — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) May 6, 2024

He also stated that what encourages Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to invade Rafah is the financial and arms support that the U.S. provides to Israel, along with its refusal to cease the war or enforce the ruling of the United Nations Security Council, which ordered at the end of March an "immediate" ceasefire in Gaza.

On Monday morning, Israeli forces dropped leaflets from the air demanding residents of Rafah's eastern neighborhoods to leave their area of ​​residence and head towards the so-called "Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone" in Khan Younis..

Since Israel launched an offensive against Gaza in October 2023, its occupation forces have killed 34,735 Palestinians and injured 78,108 people.

Over the last 24 hours, Zionist soldiers committed 5 massacres against families in Gaza, causing 52 deaths and 90 injuries during the last 24 hours.