Israeli Army Carries Out Airstrikes on Eastern Rafah

On Monday, the Israeli occupation army carried out airstrikes on areas in eastern Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli airstrikes created fire belts in the vicinity of Gaza Airport and on the outskirts of the Al-Salam neighborhood. The raids caused large explosions and inflicted significant damage on nearby structures, with no injuries reported yet.

Before the attacks started, the Israeli army had called on the Palestinian civilian population to temporarily evacuate from eastern Rafah.

"For all people who live in the neighborhoods of Al-Salam, Al-Jeneina, Tabba Zaraa, and Al-Byouk in the Rafah area in blocks 10-16, 28, and 270, the army will work with extreme force against terrorist organizations there," said Avichai Adraee, a spokesperson of the Israeli army.

Meanwhile, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces in the last seven months increased today to 34,735 dead and 78,108 injured.

"Israel committed 5 massacres against families in Gaza, causing 52 deaths and 90 injuries during the last 24 hours," the Palestinian Health Ministry said, recalling that many victims are still under the rubble and on the roads.

During the night and early morning, the forces of the Zionist state bombed 11 homes, leaving 26 people dead, including 11 children and eight women.

In one of these bombings, Israel caused the death of four people, including two children, when a family home was attacked in the Al Geneina neighborhood. Nine other people, including four children, were killed in the airstrike on a residence in the Al Salam neighborhood.

Four other Gazans, including a baby, died as a result of Israeli warplanes bombing a house on George Street, while civilian rescue teams last night recovered "five decomposing bodies" from the Al Jaabari family, whose home in Gaza City had previously been attacked.