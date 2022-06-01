Palestinian Woman Killed by Israeli Soldiers in West Bank

The victim studied journalism and worked as a news reporter for one of the local radio stations in the southern West Bank.

A Palestinian woman on Wednesday was killed by Israeli soldiers at an Israeli army checkpoint near Al-Aroub refugee camp close to the southern West Bank city of Hebron, said Palestinian medics.

"Israel just assassinated Ghufran Hamed Warasneh, shot in the chest and left out to bleed. Ambulance delayed at the checkpoint. They will claim she was a terrorist threat, might even plant a knife in the crime scene. She started a new job 3 days ago," a Palestinian woman, Hessa Al Noaimi, tweeted.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that the 29-year-old woman from the refugee camp was killed after Israeli soldiers at the checkpoint shot her in the chest. The Israeli media reported that soldiers stationed opened fire at Warasneh, who tried to stab one of the soldiers.

"Ghufran was going out to her work at around 7:40 in the morning through the refugee camp's entrance, where Israeli forces are usually stationed... When her parents learned the news, they were devastated. She was their eldest and their main support... She was single and lived with them and helped care for her younger siblings," the New Arab reported.



Israeli apartheid forces supress mourners taking part in the funeral of Palestinian journalist Ghufran Warasneh who was shot dead today morning by the occupation forces and fire tear gas and sound grenades toward them. pic.twitter.com/DqdDYezmhT — V PALESTINE ���� (@V_Palestine20) June 1, 2022

In January, the Israeli army arrested Warasneh in her home. An Israeli military court sentenced her to three months in prison on charges of incitement and carrying out activities against Israel. Warasneh, who studied journalism, worked as a news reporter for one of the local radio stations in the southern West Bank.

On May 11, Israeli soldiers also killed Shireen Abu Akleh, a news reporter for Al-Jazeera TV, while she covered Israeli army raids on the northern West Bank refugee camp of Jenin.

On Tuesday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas spoke on the phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to the news agency WAFA. Abbas warned against escalating Israeli measures against the Palestinians in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.