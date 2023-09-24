Israel Bombs Gaza for the Third Day in a Row

Palestinian protests at the separation fence have intensified strongly, reaching a magnitude that has not been recorded for more than a year.

On Sunday, the Israeli Army attacked two Hamas military posts in the Gaza Strip in response to a new day of protests by Palestinians next to the separation fence.

An Israeli military spokesman reported that an unmanned aerial vehicle of his army attacked two Hamas posts located in the Bureij and Jabalia areas.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that five Palestinians were injured by Israeli troops while trying to disperse the protests that have been going on for days along the separation fence. The occupation forces used live fire to disperse the protesters.

In Gaza, dozens of protesters threw stones, burned tires and launched incendiary balloons into Israeli territory, which caused minor fires that were quickly extinguished.

This Sunday's protests repeat similar incidents that occurred over the last nine days, which have left around thirty Gazans injured and one Palestinian dead.

A man uses a slingshot to hurl rocks towards Israeli soldiers during a protest near the border fence east of Gaza City.

Photograph: Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/wVV7ns9F4E — 佩内洛普·昆顿 ಪೆನೆಲೋಪ್ ಕ್ವಿಂಟನ್ 페넬로페 퀸튼 Πηνελόπη كوينتون (@QuintonPenelope) September 24, 2023

On Sunday, Israel sent a new battalion to reinforce the presence of its occupation troops along the border with Gaza. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also toured the area along with the General Staff Chief Herzi Halevi.

The protests at the separation fence have intensified strongly, reaching a magnitude that has not been recorded for more than a year. Israel has responded with airstrikes on Hamas targets for three consecutive days.

Israel's attack on the group's military posts is not unusual, since the Jewish State considers the Islamist group responsible for any violent incident from the Strip.

The Israeli authorities have also imposed a tight blockade on Gaza since 2007, when Hamas took power after expelling the Palestinian National Authority.

Since then, Palestinian militias in Gaza have faced Israel in four wars and dozens of military escalations. The last of these occurred in May, when the Palestinian Islamic Jihad faced Israeli forces in a fierce five-day conflict that left 34 Palestinians and two Israelis dead.

