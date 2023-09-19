Colombia Proposes Peace Conferences for Ukraine and Palestine

Only by ending the conflicts in Palestine and Ukraine simultaneously would "hypocrisy as a political practice end," Petro stressed.

During his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro questioned the differential treatment that the international community gives to the wars in Ukraine and Palestine.

"I propose to end the war to have time to save us. As soon as possible, the United Nations should sponsor two peace conferences: one on Ukraine and the other on Palestine," he said.

Petro then pointed out that these peace conferences would teach the international community "to make peace in all regions of the planet" because only by ending the conflicts in Palestine and Ukraine simultaneously would "hypocrisy as a political practice end."

"They have called us to war. Latin America was asked to deliver war machines and men for the combat fields," the Colombian president said, alluding to U.S. requests for support to the Ukrainian side.

"They forgot that our countries were invaded several times by the same people who now talk about fighting invasions," he added.

"I propose to end the war so as to defend life from the mother of all crises: climate change," stressed Petro, who also denounced that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) "will not be achieved" in 2030.

"Gentlemen, you sowed injustice. The worst of all is to condemn humanity to war. That is why the current balance of social justice in the world is so bad... I propose to make up for lost time by doing two simple things: ending war and reforming the international financial system," the Colombian president said."