Five Palestinians Killed by Israeli Fire in Last 24 Hours

On Wednesday, a Palestinian previously wounded in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Jenin refugee camp died, and another was killed by Israeli soldiers during a raid in Jericho, West Bank.

On Tuesday night, at least three Palestinians were killed and 30 others injured in an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold located in the northern West Bank. The Israeli military said it launched the operation to arrest two Palestinians suspected of involvement in attacks against Israelis.

Early on Wednesday, Israeli forces raided the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp in the southwestern city of Jericho, killing a 19-year-old young man, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Palestinian security sources and local eyewitnesses told Xinhua that clashes broke out between the locals and the Israeli soldiers who stormed the camp to arrest "wanted people."

"During the clashes, Israeli forces fired live bullets and tear gas towards protesters, shooting the young man in his head," the sources added, adding he was then rushed to hospital.

The Israel Defense Forces later said its troops, in the camp for an arrest raid, opened fire after Palestinians hurled explosive devices at them.

Tension between Israelis and the Palestinians has been flaring in the West Bank since January, following daily Israeli military raids on Palestinian cities, towns, villages, and refugee camps to arrest Palestinians wanted by Israeli security forces.