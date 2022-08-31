Palestinian Administrative Detainee Ends Hunger Strike

After more than 160 days of hunger strike, the Palestinian prisoner decided to end it following an agreement by Israel on his release, which is expected to come in October.

Under a practice known as "administrative detention," Khalil Awawdeh, aged 40, was detained by Israel in December last year without charge or trial.

Awawdeh's lawyer, Ahlam Haddad, said he would stay in hospital until he is discharged on October 2, given the delicate health condition that leaves him in need of long-term care.

Last week, Haddad warned of her client's declining health, saying he could die anytime. Awawdeh weighs 37 kilograms and suffers neurological damage, according to his lawyer.

Finally, Khalil will be free in a little over a month.



Khalil Awawdeh suspends his open hunger strike over agreement to end his administrative detention. pic.twitter.com/kdrKaXEH9l — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) August 31, 2022

His family says he has only been drinking water since the strike began in March. However, he took vitamins for two weeks in June, thinking his case was resolved.

Earlier this month, a ceasefire agreement bringing an end to three days of Israeli and Palestinian Islamic Jihad group hostilities in Gaza was brokered by Egypt, demanding the release of Awawdeh. Forty-nine people were killed, including seventeen children, by Israeli attacks.

While neither the Israeli army, the defense ministry, nor the prison service commented on the matter, Palestinian Islamic Jihad spokesman Dawoud Shehab said the agreement was an achievement that followed weeks of effort.

Detainees under the "administrative detention" practice do not know the charges against them, and no defense in court is allowed. They are arrested for renewable periods of six months based on "secret evidence."

Israel has said the practice allows authorities to detain "suspects" pending further evidence-gathering. For their part, critics and rights groups have said there is comprehensive system abuse and that due process is denied to "suspects."

All prisoners being held are considered by many Palestinians to be political prisoners due to the Israeli military occupation they oppose.

