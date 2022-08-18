Palestine Call for International Reaction After Closure of NGOs

Among the charities persecuted by Israel are Al-Haq, the Association for Human Rights and Prisoners Support (Addameer), and the Union of Palestinian Women's Committees.

On Thursday, the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) condemned the closure of seven non-governmental organizations in the West Bank and demanded an "urgent" reaction from the international community.

"The raiding and closing of the facilities is a crime and a blatant attack not only against Palestinian civil society organizations and human rights organizations, but also against international human rights organizations," the office of the ANP president Mahmoud Abbas stated.

"The international community must take urgent action to protect the Palestinian people and end Israel's continued acts of aggression," it stressed in statements coming after the Israeli authorities ratified the decision to close the charities that were declared "terrorist" in 2021.

The NGOs persecuted by Israel are Al-Haq, the Association for Human Rights and Prisoners Support (Addameer), the Bisan Research and Development Center, the Union of Palestinian Women's Committees, and the Union of Agricultural Labor Committees.

More than 50 NGOs have called for an end to the "pressing attacks" being mounted by the United States and Israel on the United Nations commission investigating racial discrimination and repression against the Palestinian people.https://t.co/Jtn4S1RbNQ pic.twitter.com/DAOiKa1ia7 — gaza post News (@gazaapost) August 16, 2022

The offices of the Work Committees for Health were also closed. The Spanish aid worker Juana Ruiz worked for this NGO and spent ten months in an Israeli prison for "providing services to an illegal organization" and "receiving money and introducing it illegally" into the West Bank.

After the closure of the NGOs, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohamad Shtayeh went to the Al-Haq premises, where he urged the organizations to "keep working". NGO members attended their offices and indicated not to be intimidated by Israel.

"Most of these organizations, if not all, are working within the limits of Palestinian jurisdiction, and that is why we authorize them. Israel's accusations are groundless," Shtayeh said during his visit to Al-Haq.

"As long as these organizations work in compliance with Palestinian laws, they have to be respected and protected. Therefore, we call on the international community to support us, to condemn and reject Israeli actions," he added.