China Urges Advancing Two-State Solution in Palestine Issue

On Monday, Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, urged the international community to take substantive steps to advance the two-state solution to settle the Palestinian issue at an early date.

Zhang chaired an emergency opening meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, in his capacity as council president for the month of August. He said all the efforts for the cease-fire agreement reached between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad on Sunday are highly appreciated by China.

Monday's emergency meeting was convened at the request of China, the United Arab Emirates, France, Ireland and Norway. The current situation on the ground remains very fragile. Undoubtedly, the Security Council is duty-bound to pay close attention to the situation and to prevent its further escalation.

"Reaching a cease-fire agreement is only the beginning. The key to a cease-fire and stopping violence lies in the implementation," Zhang said, adding that diplomatic efforts should continue, so that calm can be restored in Gaza as soon as possible.

The root causes for the upheavals in the Palestinian and Israeli situation are that the Middle East peace process has deviated from the right track. The foundation of the two-state solution has been eroded. The UN resolutions have not been implemented effectively, and the Palestinian people's right to independence and statehood has been repeatedly violated, the Chinese diplomat said.

The international community must take a long-term perspective, tackle the root causes of the problem, conduct diplomatic efforts with a sense of urgency, reverse the negative trends on the ground, revive the peace process as soon as possible, and take substantive steps to advance the two-state solution, so that the Palestinian people can fully enjoy their rights, and a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question can be achieved at an early date, he added.

"The Security Council should carefully heed the voices of the Palestinian people, adopt effective measures against all disruptions, and bring hope and justice back to the people of Palestine," said Zhang.