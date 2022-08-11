Palestine Declares “Day of Anger” to Protest Israel’s Crimes

Palestinian forces have declared this Friday as the "Day of Anger" in rejection of the aggressions and crimes of the Israeli regime and settlers.

In light of the Israeli occupation regime's brutal actions and crimes in areas of the occupied West Bank, Palestinian groups have declared Friday (August 12) as the "Day of Anger" in condemnation of the crimes perpetrated by the occupation regime.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported Thursday that dozens of Palestinians had been injured during clashes with Israeli forces in the areas of Beit Lahm (Bethlehem), Al-Khalil (Hebron), and Tulkarm in the northern West Bank.

According to the report, the Israeli military arrested 11 Palestinians in the West Bank and Al-Quds. Also, they have demolished four houses in the West Bank city of Ariha and a carpentry workshop in west Beit Lahm.

Amid these tensions, some 500 Zionist settlers, with the support of Israeli forces, attacked the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Al-Quds while chanting racist slogans and waving the flags of that regime, thus carrying out provocative actions against the Palestinians.

Israel fails to comply with agreements to cease attacks.

The Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Muhamed Shtayeh, has warned about the dangerous situation throughout Palestine at a time when the international community is involved in issues such as the conflict in Ukraine and is not concerned with developments in the occupied territories.

In turn, Amnesty International (AI) has said in its new report that Israel is imposing its apartheid policy against the Palestinians and has carried out seven devastating attacks in the Gaza Strip since 2008, emphasizing the blockade it has imposed on the coastal enclave is entirely illegal.

According to the latest statistics from the Gazan Ministry of Health, during the three days of the recent Israeli aggressions against the Strip (from August 5 to 7), at least 47 people, including children, were killed, and 360 others were injured.