Palestine: Boycott in Ofer Prison by Administrative Prisoners

Ill administrative prisoners in Ofer Prison have boycotted medications from the Israeli occupation Prisons Authority.

On Tuesday, the Palestinian Prisoner's Club reported a boycott gestated by ill administrative detainees in Ofer Prison concerning medications given to them by the Israeli occupation prisons authority. According to reports, the prisoners protested against their administrative detention and demanded release immediately.

The Prisoner's Club considered that this step forms part of an action plan that will include all prisons protesting over the administrative detention policy.

The Administrative Prisoners Committee in Occupation Prisons demanded the support of all Palestinians by means of popular activities in order to prop up prisoners in general and administrative prisoners in particular. The Committee also called on the attention of all prisoners' institutions and concerned official bodies over their case.

According to Al Mayadeen's reports, Palestinian detained in Israeli occupation prisons locked down all their blocks amid their resistance to the latest measures decreed by the Prisons Authority.

@PSCupdates: #G4S operates & maintains security systems at the Ofer prison, located in the occupied West Bank pic.twitter.com/WObu4Lloem

The escalation of the measures occurs in the context of new penalties imposed on Palestinian prisoners by the Israeli occupation's prison system. Despite prior agreements between Palestinian prisoners and the Israeli occupation's authorities, the time and number of prisoners allowed for yard time have been reduced.

The Israeli occupation issued a total of 200 administrative detention orders until May 2021.

Hunger strikes have been held against administrative detentions. Four male minors and one female are among the administrative prisoners.