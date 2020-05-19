Palestine to Begin Easing Quarantine in the West Bank

The Palestinian Authority has started to partially ease the anti-coronavirus measures, such as reopening stores and relaxing restrictions on inter-city transport.

Palestine authorities on Monday decided to relax part of the anti-coronavirus precautions that have been adopted since March 5.

The decision came as seven new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Palestinian territories on Monday night, according to Health Minister Mai al-Kaila.

Al-Kaila said in a press statement that the number of the COVID-19 cases has reached 567, while 108 are still under medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Mahmoud al-Habbash, the supreme judge of Palestine, announced in a press statement that all courts in the West Bank districts will fully operate after their closure since March 5.

"The decision to reopen all courts in the West Bank was made in accordance with the decision of the Palestinian cabinet to reopen all ministries and governmental establishments in districts that are not infected," he said.

The Palestinian Authority has started to partially ease the anti-coronavirus measures, such as reopening stores and relaxing restrictions on inter-city transport.

However, the government also decided to ban the movement between cities and towns during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim feast holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.