Israeli Settlements are 'Loophole' in COVID-19 Fight: Palestine

"The real weakness in the Palestinian battle against the spread of coronavirus is the occupation, settlements, checkpoints, and all its (Israeli) policies that attempt to thwart our efforts to protect our people," said Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Ishtaye in a press statement.

Palestine on Wednesday said that the only loophole in its fight against the novel coronavirus is the Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

"The real weakness in the Palestinian battle against the spread of coronavirus is the occupation, settlements, checkpoints, and all its (Israeli) policies that attempt to thwart our efforts to protect our people," said Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Ishtaye in a press statement.

"The Palestinian workers' continued movement, with Israeli facilitation, between their cities, villages, and workplaces, whether inside the green line or in the settlements, is a blow to our early efforts to stop the spread of this pandemic," he said.

Ishtaye said Israeli allowing the entry of workers is an attempt to protect its economy at the expense of the lives of Palestinian workers.

According to the latest official declaration, the total of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Palestine has reached 134.

Earlier this year, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his so-called "Deal of the Century" plan for Middle East peace. This plan was rejected across the board by every Palestinian political faction, including Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.

In the Deal of the Century plan, Trump detailed the U.S.' intention to recognize the Jordan Valley as Israeli territory, despite Palestine's rejection and refusal to handover the territory.