Palestine Prepares for Its First Elections in 15 Years

The Palestinians held their last elections in January 2005, months after the death of Yasser Arafat.

The Palestinian Central Elections Commission (PCEC) on Sunday started technical meetings over preparations for the first Palestinian general elections after a 15-year hiatus.

The PCEC Chairman Hana Nasser convened an online meeting with the Commission’s members in the Gaza Strip to discuss the latest developments of the planned legislative and presidential elections.

During a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held in Ramallah on Saturday evening, Nasser proposed to Abbas several dates deemed suitable for holding the elections.

Abbas will issue a package of presidential decrees that will set the dates for the legislative and presidential elections, as well as for a vote for the Palestinian National Council, the legislative body of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

On Saturday evening, Abbas held a meeting with a delegation of PCEC in Ramallah and agreed to issue his presidential decrees for holding elections before Jan. 20. PCEC will hold another meeting with Abbas in seven days to present its final proposal of dates for holding the Palestinian elections.

After issuing decrees, Abbas will invite the general secretaries of the Palestinian factions to discuss "mechanisms for overcoming obstacles regarding holding elections in Jerusalem and challenges Israel might create," PCEC Executive Director Hisham Kuhail said.

The humanitarian crisis in #Gaza hits the poorest families the most, making them more dependent on external support for survival.



In 2021, WFP continues to provide food assistance to 345,000 vulnerable non-refugee population in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/dqkfAAHIDJ — WFP MENA (@WFP_MENA) January 11, 2021

On Jan. 2, Ismail Haniyeh, chief of the Gaza ruler Hamas, confirmed to Abbas that his movement was ready to end the internal divisions and hold general elections.

Hazem Qassem, spokesman of Hamas in Gaza, informed that there is consensus among all Palestinian factions about the need to unite for an honest election that "expresses the will of the Palestinian people in all places of their presence including Jerusalem."

The last legislative elections were held in the Palestinian territories in January 2006, when Hamas won an overwhelming majority in the chamber.

Abbas was elected as the chief of the Palestinian Authority in the presidential elections held in January 2005 and succeeded the former leader Yasser Arafat who had died in November 2004.