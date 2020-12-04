Palestine on the Verge of a Total COVID-19 Lockdown

The Palestinian National Authority (PNA) could decide to implement a total lockdown to stop a severe wave of Covid-19 in the territories under its jurisdiction where more than 2,000 cases are daily reported, according to a report issued Friday by Al-Ayyam newspaper.
RELATED:
Gaza Faces COVID-19 Crisis With Health System Near Collapse
According to a recent report, the Ministry's experts diagnosed some 2,738 cases in 24 hours; 827 were located in the Gaza Strip -blocked and bombed by Israel- and the remainder in the occupied West Bank, the newspaper announced.
From the outbreak of Covid-19 in March to date, 797 Palestinians died due to the contagious disease, while 106,312 people got infected with SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, causing Covid-19.
WHO warns of health system collapse in #Gaza due to COVID-19
To contain the pandemic, PNA President Mahmoud Abbas maintained a state of emergency for ninth months, which allows establishing complete or partial blockades in villages and cities and refugee camps, among other prerogatives.
The Palestinian Authority imposed a night-time and weekend total curfew, a period in which all establishments stop working, except hospitals.
Health Minister Mai Al-Kaileh warned that the next wave of the virus could occur in December and it could intensify in January 2021, and called to step up preventive measures.