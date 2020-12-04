Palestine on the Verge of a Total COVID-19 Lockdown

With over 2000 daily new cases of Covid-19 and a very ill-equipped medical infrastructure, the occupied territories may face a total lockdown to prevent further spread of the virus.

The Palestinian National Authority (PNA) could decide to implement a total lockdown to stop a severe wave of Covid-19 in the territories under its jurisdiction where more than 2,000 cases are daily reported, according to a report issued Friday by Al-Ayyam newspaper.

According to a recent report, the Ministry's experts diagnosed some 2,738 cases in 24 hours; 827 were located in the Gaza Strip -blocked and bombed by Israel- and the remainder in the occupied West Bank, the newspaper announced.

From the outbreak of Covid-19 in March to date, 797 Palestinians died due to the contagious disease, while 106,312 people got infected with SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, causing Covid-19.

La OMS advierte sobre el colapso del sistema de salud en #Gaza debido al COVID-19 https://t.co/5J0wptXDok — Monitor de Oriente (@monitororiente) November 26, 2020

WHO warns of health system collapse in #Gaza due to COVID-19

To contain the pandemic, PNA President Mahmoud Abbas maintained a state of emergency for ninth months, which allows establishing complete or partial blockades in villages and cities and refugee camps, among other prerogatives.

The Palestinian Authority imposed a night-time and weekend total curfew, a period in which all establishments stop working, except hospitals.

Health Minister Mai Al-Kaileh warned that the next wave of the virus could occur in December and it could intensify in January 2021, and called to step up preventive measures.