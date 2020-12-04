    • Live
Palestine

Palestine on the Verge of a Total COVID-19 Lockdown
  • Central market of Gaza seen before the closure start at 5:00 pm to 5:00 am amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Gaza City on 25 Novemebr 2020.

    Central market of Gaza seen before the closure start at 5:00 pm to 5:00 am amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Gaza City on 25 Novemebr 2020. | Photo: EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Published 4 December 2020 (4 hours 54 minutes ago)
Opinion

With over 2000 daily new cases of Covid-19 and a very ill-equipped medical infrastructure, the occupied territories may face a total lockdown to prevent further spread of the virus.

The Palestinian National Authority (PNA) could decide to implement a total lockdown to stop a severe wave of Covid-19 in the territories under its jurisdiction where more than 2,000 cases are daily reported, according to a report issued Friday by Al-Ayyam newspaper.

According to a recent report, the Ministry's experts diagnosed some 2,738 cases in 24 hours; 827 were located in the Gaza Strip -blocked and bombed by Israel- and the remainder in the occupied West Bank, the newspaper announced.

From the outbreak of Covid-19 in March to date, 797 Palestinians died due to the contagious disease, while 106,312 people got infected with SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, causing Covid-19.

WHO warns of health system collapse in #Gaza due to COVID-19
 

To contain the pandemic, PNA President Mahmoud Abbas maintained a state of emergency for ninth months, which allows establishing complete or partial blockades in villages and cities and refugee camps, among other prerogatives.

The Palestinian Authority imposed a night-time and weekend total curfew, a period in which all establishments stop working, except hospitals.

Health Minister Mai Al-Kaileh warned that the next wave of the virus could occur in December and it could intensify in January 2021, and called to step up preventive measures.

Palestine Israel Occupied Territories Gaza and Cisjordania Covid-19

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/capc-MS
