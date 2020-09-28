Pompeo Phones Egypt's FM to Discuss on Libya, Palestine

Previously, Egypt welcomed the U.S.-brokered peace agreements signed by Israel with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received on Sunday a phone call from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during which they discussed regional issues including the Libyan crisis and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Shoukry and Pompeo discussed "the latest developments on the Libyan arena and the efforts made to stabilize the cease-fire" that was reached between Libyan rival parties, said Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez.

Oil-rich Libya has been locked in a civil war since the ouster and killing of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The situation escalated in 2014, splitting power between two rival governments.

The Egyptian and U.S. top diplomats also tackled "the developments related to the Palestinian question."

An armed Israeli settler on Sunday attacked and injured a Palestinian farmer while working in his land in Asira al-Qiblya village, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, according to local sources. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/m8sH19ugBi — Palestinian Return Centre (@prclondon) September 28, 2020

"Shoukry and Pompeo stressed the necessity to continue coordination and consultation between the two countries in the coming period regarding all issues of interest to Egypt and the U.S., especially in the light of the multiple challenges and crises afflicting the region," said the Egyptian ministry.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been going on for decades, following the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and the Western-backed creation of Israel in 1948.

Egypt has previously welcomed the recent U.S.-brokered peace agreements signed by Israel with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, saying they would contribute to promoting peace in the region.

Shoukry and Pompeo highlighted "the strategic bilateral relations" between Cairo and Washington and their continuous efforts to bolster them in all fields in favor of the interests of both countries.