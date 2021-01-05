Palestine to Organize a Peace Conference at the United Nations

The Permanent Observer of Palestine at the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, said on Tuesday that he is promoting efforts to hold the International Peace Conference requested by President Mahmoud Abbas.

We are speeding up contacts and coordination before the UN Security Council's next meeting, due for January 26, confirmed the diplomat, who was quoted by AlQuds daily.

According to Mansour, the objective is to listen to suggestions and examine UN member states' stances on Abbas's proposal to convene this forum.

Palestine's representative at the UN commented that the recent changes in the international arena could favor the cause championed by this Arab people and could facilitate the conference's holding, aimed at channeling the process of dialogue with Israel.

The UN endorses the vision of two adjacent States, with the borders before 1967, to resolve the conflict.

It also champions Jerusalem's special status as the capital of both States and considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank, where over 700,000 settlers already live, illegally.

Palestinian leaders denounced that Israel is in a race against time to boost its expansionist plans and impose a fait accompli in that territory before US outgoing President Donald Trump leaves the White House.