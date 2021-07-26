Israel Strikes Gaza and Reduces Palestinian Fishing Zone

Once again, Israel violates ceasefire and sends its fighter jets to bomb Palestinian territories.

In retaliation for the launching of incendiary balloons from Palestinian territory over the weekend, Israel reduced the fishing zone authorized to Palestinian people and bombed Gaza early Monday morning.

"Army fighter jets struck a Hamas military base that contained infrastructure and means used for terrorist activities," an Israeli military spokesman said and admitted that the target attacked was next to a school and other civilian buildings.

"The attacks were carried out in response to incendiary balloons fired into Israeli territory," the military argued to justify the aggression.

Palestinian security sources in the enclave and eyewitnesses detailed that the shelling took place in the northern and southern areas of the Strip and caused no injuries.

This incident comes hours after Israel reduced the fishing zone in Gaza from twelve to six nautical miles. This additional retaliation reversed the previous decision to extend this zone, which was taken when the Israeli military escalation against Gaza culminated in May leaving 260 Palestinians dead.

#Israel broke the ceasefire agreed and bombed #Gaza

If HAMAS bomb Tal Aviv now, The world will say Hamas who's the one break ceasefire agrred.#IsraeliTerrorism #FreePalestine#SaveSheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/kq14gbY3NJ — Bello Zia (@BelloZia) July 26, 2021

Following the attack, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad warned that a tightening of the Israeli blockade against the enclave could generate more tension and violence.

"More Israeli restrictions and an increased siege on Gaza will only generate an explosion," Hamas spokesman Abdullatif al-Kanoua said and urged Israel to abide by the cease-fire and ease transit through the border crossings.

On Sunday, Hamas also denounced that Israel blocked the entry of 25 trucks loaded with fuel from Qatar, with which Gaza planned to supply the only existing power plant in the Palestinian territory.