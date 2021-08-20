Palestinians Injured in West Bank Clashes With Israeli Soldiers

Dozens of Palestinian protesters were injured on Friday in clashes with Israeli soldiers in several West Bank cities and villages, Palestinian medics and eyewitnesses said.

Ahmed Jibril, director of emergency in the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, told Xinhua that dozens of Palestinian protesters were injured.



Eyewitnesses said that clashes broke out near the village of Beita, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, for the 107 consecutive days against the establishment of a settler outpost and seizing part of the village's land.

They said that Israeli soldiers fired live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the protesters, who threw stones at the soldiers, waved Palestinian flags and chanted anti-Israel slogans.



The injured have been sent to hospital, where medical teams treated over 90 protesters who suffered suffocation after inhaling tear gas, Jibril added.



Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinians, including children, suffered suffocation from tear gas during clashes with the Israeli army in the village of Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya.



Every Friday, the Palestinians demonstrate in different areas in the West Bank against the Israeli settlement building and expansion and usually clash with Israeli soldiers.