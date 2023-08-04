Palestine Disappointed With US Failure to Keep Promises

The Palestine Authority hopes that Saudi Arabia will maintain its position regarding the materialization of the state of Palestine.

On Thursday, Foreign Affairs Minister Riyad Al-Maliki said that the Palestinian leadership is disappointed with President Joe Biden's administration for its failure to keep its promises it pledged to the Palestinians.

The U.S. administration "has failed to fulfill its promises to back down from the decision of former U.S. President Donald Trump, who violated the U.S. policy and recognized Jerusalem as the eternal capital of the State of Israel," said Al-Maliki.

The Palestinians have been calling on Biden to fulfill his promise to reopen the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem and the Palestine Liberation Organization office in Washington.

"Three years have passed since President Biden's promise, and we have only seen a renewal of financial support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency and some support for hospitals in East Jerusalem," he added.

Asked about the U.S. role in sponsoring the peace process with Israel, Al-Maliki said that "there is no peace process in the Middle East."

Direct peace talks between Israel and Palestine stopped in late March 2014 following disputes on Israeli settlements and the Palestinian state border.

Al-Maliki also said that Palestine hopes that Saudi Arabia will maintain its position regarding the materialization of the state of Palestine and not give in to US pressure, which seeks that this Arab nation abandon a position in favor of the end of the Israeli occupation.