UN Denounces Persistent Human Rights Violations in Palestine

UN Secretary-General António Guterres denounced the persistent violations of Palestinian rights and the expansion of Israeli settlements on Monday, which has eroded the possibility of a two-state solution.

In his message for the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Guterres stressed how this issue poses a significant challenge to global peace and security.

"As the international community strives to restart dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians, I am encouraged by recent commitments between senior officials on both sides," he highlighted.

However, the UN chief said that containing the situation is not enough. The overall objective remains the creation of two states, living side by side, in peace, with borders based on the boundaries established in 1967, and with Jerusalem as the shared capital.

"The legitimate national aspirations of both peoples must also be fulfilled," the UN chief emphasized.

Guterres called on all parties to avoid unilateral measures that undermine the prospects for a peaceful resolution of the conflict based on international law and relevant UN resolutions.

He also called on the parties involved to engage constructively to end the blockade imposed by Israel on the Gaza Strip and improve the living conditions of all Palestinians under occupation.

He expressed appreciation to donors supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. He called on member states to provide timely and predictable funding to enable the agency to carry out its vital work.

En Día Intl. de Solidaridad con pueblo palestino, #Cuba ratifica apoyo inquebrantable a su derecho a la libre determinación y a disponer de un Estado independiente y soberano, con Jerusalén Oriental como capital.



Los abusos y violaciones vs pueblo���� no pueden permanecer impunes. pic.twitter.com/y8JIfFyeGd — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) November 29, 2021

"On the Intl. Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, #Cuba ratifies its unwavering support for their right to self-determination and to have an independent and sovereign state, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Abuses and violations vs. the Palestinian people cannot remain unpunished."

In conclusion, he reiterated his unwavering commitment to the Palestinian people "in their quest to achieve their inalienable rights and build a future of peace, justice, security and dignity."

Tel Aviv has maintained an iron blockade on the Gaza Strip for more than ten years, despite criticism from various international organizations for the severe consequences it has had for the civilian population.

Recently, the International Committee of the Red Cross warned that 80 percent of Palestinians live with only a few hours of electricity a day. The heavy aggression by Israeli forces in that area last May damaged local infrastructure and caused massive supply shortages.

The United Nations has also expressed concern about the demolition of Palestinian properties and Israeli expansion, repeatedly condemning this colonial and illegal practice.

To date, the creation and recognition of the Palestinian state are one of the most protracted pending issues at the UN, even though the State of Israel has existed for over 70 years.