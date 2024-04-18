Gaza and the West Bank Population Faces Another Day of Massacres

Refugee camps have become the prime targets of aviation of Tel Aviv, for example, was the bombing of the Al-Shati refugee camp in western Gaza

On Thursday, the occupying Israel continues its aggression against the families of the Gaza Strip. For 195 consecutive days, the Zionist regime has violated the human rights of more than 30 thousand Palestinians, while the world is silent.

Another center of fire has been the multifamily buildings and civilian neighborhoods, such as those surrounding the Al-Shati refugee camp, where several Zionist missiles hit, leaving three dead.

The Sheik Radwanen neighborhood in the north was razed by Tel Aviv aviation, there were no deaths, however, several civilians were seriously injured, which were transferred to one of the few hospitals in operation, the Al-Awda Arab Hospital.

Despedida tras despedida en Gaza. No es guerra, ES GENOCIDIO. pic.twitter.com/2jipBSZXth — Palestina Hoy (@HoyPalestina) April 18, 2024 The text reads,

Farewell after farewell in Gaza. It is not war, IT IS GENOCIDE.

On the other hand, in the West Bank, soldiers and settlers harass civilians with weapons in hand. This Thursday, the occupying forces broke into the city of Deir Ballut, there, they took by force a civilian vehicle that was maintaining some light poles.

The city of Tulkram, in the north of the West Bank, for its part, was attacked by occupying forces, which blocked all accesses to the city and imposed a siege. The Zionist contingent was accompanied by construction vehicles, such as bulldozers, which razed several sections of homes in the city.

The citizens of Tulkram clashed with the occupants, injuring a young man. Added to all this, Zionist troops raided several homes, called mass interrogations and conducted searches and body searches of citizens.

تفجير عبوة ناسفة شديدة الانفجار بجيش الاحتلال.

�� طولكرم ���� pic.twitter.com/yiZ6Ae4Q4u — ‏جَفرَا الحُب والثَورة ���� �� (@jafra_ps) April 18, 2024 The text reads,

Detonation of a high explosive device by the occupation army

In Rafah and Khan Yunis, the Palestinian civil defense has recovered the bodies of several murdered, among the bodies were found 5 belonging to children and 2 to women.

In total, adding this day’s dead, number 195 of uninterrupted aggression, the Zionist Entity has killed 33,843 dead and injured 75,543 people.