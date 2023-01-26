Pakistan, Russia Reaffirm Commitment to Peace in Afghanistan

Hina Rabbani Khar urged the international community to extend assistance and support in order to address urgent humanitarian needs in this Asian country.

Pakistan and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to continuing practical engagement with the Afghan authorities to ensure stability and peace in the war-torn country, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The two sides also expressed their commitment to joint efforts to solve issues related to regional security, said the ministry in a statement.

The statement came after a meeting between Russian Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and Pakistan's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar here Wednesday.

Both sides agreed to remain actively engaged to promote peace, stability and economic development in the region for the welfare of the people.

Heartbreaking!



According to the United Nations Human Rights Council, the situation is so desperate for #AfghanWomen that they are committing suicide at a rate of one or two a day.



Please don’t forget about our beloved sisters in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/eDqhOdBMk0 — Dr. Nina Ansary (@drninaansary) January 24, 2023

Underscoring that a peaceful neighborhood remained a strategic imperative for Pakistan, Khar stressed that Afghanistan, with its location as a bridge between Central Asia and South Asia, is central to achieving the full potential of socio-economic development and regional connectivity.

The minister also reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to working with other regional countries to achieve the goals.

He urged the international community to extend assistance and support in order to address urgent humanitarian needs and to provide a sustainable pathway for Afghanistan's prosperity and development.