Afghanistan: ISIS Blast Kills Taliban Police Chief, Wounds Two

The Islamic State assumed responsibility for the attack, which was carried out using an explosive device that was attached to a vehicle.

On Monday, Afghanistan's Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor confirmed that a blast in Badakhshan province killed the provincial police chief and wounded two other people.

"Unfortunately a blast in Badakhshan this morning claimed the life of provincial Police Chief Mawlawi Abdul Haq Abuomar and injured two others," Takor said.

Blaming the "enemies of the people of Afghanistan" for plotting the blast, the official confirmed that police had arrested four people suspected of involvement in the attack.

This is the second blast in the war-torn Afghanistan since Sunday. A blast rocked Police District 6 of Kabul on Sunday evening but left no casualties.

An ISKP parked VBIED killed a high-ranking Taliban security official in Fayzabad, Badakhshan. The RC-operators were likely sitting in the vehicle that filmed the detonation. Quite a bold attack. One of the first if not the first recorded ISKP parked VBIED attack pic.twitter.com/Z1xOwBTFLI — Hugo Kaaman (@HKaaman) December 26, 2022

The jihadist group Islamic State (ISIS) assumed responsibility for the attack, which was carried out using an explosive device that was attached to the vehicle in which they were traveling.

"Caliphate fighters have managed to park a car bomb and detonate it against a police commander of the Taliban militias while he was on his way to his office in the city of Fayzabad, in Badakhshan," ISIS said via Telegram.

The detonation occurred just 200 meters from the Taliban commander's house, the AMAQ news agency said, which published a video showing the moment the car was detonated.

