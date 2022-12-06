Nine People Wounded as Blast Rocks Afghanistan's Jalalabad City

In the previous blast, which struck a bus carrying government employees in Mazar-i-Sharif city in the morning rush hour, seven people were killed and six others wounded.

On Tuesday, nine people have been confirmed wounded as a blast rocked a currency exchange market in Jalalabad city, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province.

The attack occurred around 2:00 p.m. local time, said Hafiz Abdul Basir, the spokesman for the provincial police. The injured were quickly transferred to the regional hospital and there is no fear for their lives.

At the moment, no armed organization has claimed responsibility for the incident, although everything points to the jihadist group Islamic State of Khorasan (ISKP), which has claimed other attacks in urban centers over the last year.

The Jalalabad attack is the second blast in Afghanistan since early Tuesday. In the previous blast, which struck a bus carrying government employees in the northern Mazar-i-Sharif city in the morning rush hour, seven people were killed and six others wounded.

JALALABAD: Local sources confirmed an explosion in the exchange market of Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province. Sources said that at least 12 were injured in the explosion and have been transferred to the hospital.#Pakistan #Afghanistan #Taliban #AfPak #ISKP pic.twitter.com/szT2vuWFof — Raja Furqan Ahmed (@furqanraja1122) December 6, 2022

Before coming to power in August 2021, the Taliban claimed to have jihadism under control. During the last year, however, the attacks perpetrated by the ISKP have not stopped.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for attacks against members of the Hazara Shiite minority, in addition to bombings in mosques, schools, or diplomatic zones.

Nevertheless, the Taliban deny that the ISKP represents a challenge to the country's security, while launching numerous operations against the jihadist group to mitigate its danger.