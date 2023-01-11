Bomb Attack in Afghanistan Leaves 5 Dead

So far, the attack has not been claimed by any organization, although it takes place after a series of attacks claimed by the Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISISK).

On Wednesday, a bomb attack in front of Afghanistan's Foreign Affairs Ministry left one dead and several people injured in Kabul.

The attack occurred at 4:00 p.m. local time on the access street to the public building, Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takel said, harshly condemning what happened.

Nisar Khan, an eyewitness, said about 15 people were lying on the ground moments after the blast. He cannot confirm, however, if they were dead or wounded, since the Taliban ordered the immediate evacuation of the area.

Images shared on social networks show inert bodies on the ground, while several people from the vicinity come to help them.

Another video shows a large group of people gathered in front of the hospital where the injured were taken, where they check a sheet on the wall for the names of the victims of the explosion, according to local channel Tolo News.

This organization, which is an affiliate of the Islamic State (IS) active in South Asia and Central Asia, became one of the main threats to security in Afghanistan after the rise to power of the Taliban in August 2021.

On January 1, the ISISK carried out another suicide attack in the military area of the Kabul airport. The Taliban government did not officially report the number of deaths.