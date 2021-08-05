St. Vincent PM Injured During Protest Against Covid Measures

Gonsalves was admitted to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in the capital, Kingston, the President's secretary, Schon Marshall, confirmed to several local media.

The Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, was attacked and injured in the head after being hit with a stone when he entered the Parliament where several people were demonstrating outside against new anti-covid-19 measures.

Gonsalves was admitted to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in the capital, Kingston, the President's secretary, Schon Marshall, confirmed to several local media outlets.

Other members of the Executive and Gonsalves' companions were also subjected to water throwing.

At the time of the incident, many people were demonstrating against introducing changes to the local Public Health Act that would make vaccination mandatory for certain categories of civil servants working in the front line of public and health care.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines currently have 2,298 positive cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths. Its population is 110,940.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines have a territory of less than 400 square kilometers.

A member of Caricom, the island territory is a parliamentary democracy within the British Commonwealth of Nations with Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.

Part of the Leeward Islands, the territory of St. Vincent and the Grenadines consists of 32 islands and islets.