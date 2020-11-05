PAHO Praises Mexico's Handling of the COVID-19 Pandemic

According to PAHO, Mexico increased to 375.6 the beds for intensive care units, which has allowed that, at a national scale, the health system did not overwhelm, unlike many other nations.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) highlighted Thursday Mexico's progress in reconverting hospitals to treat COVID-19 cases.

"It was not easy, mobility was reduced in almost all states to below 60 percent, and it is thanks to that effort, which is no less, in a country where half the population has to go out to work to survive, that this has been done," said PAHO's representative in Mexico Christian Morales.

"Mexico is the country in the Americas that has made the greatest efforts in hospital reconversion."

The official pointed out that the country went from 2,446 beds between March and July to 11,634, which represents an average occupation of 55 percent, the best in the Americas.

Morales also praised the "sacrifice" of Mexicans to try to contain the spreading of the virus and expressed "admiration" for the work carried out by president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

