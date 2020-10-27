Union Leader Demands Justice for Dead Miners in Mexico

Fourteen years after the death of 65 miners, those responsible have not yet been punished.

Mexico's National Union of Miners leader Napoleon Gomez called for those responsible for the tragic death of 65 miners in 2006 to be held accountable.

He stated that it was necessary to reopen the investigations of the complaints that were filed for industrial homicide and negligence against Grupo Mexico, a major mining conglomerate owned by German Larrea, who used his connections with the governments of Vicente Fox, Felipe Calderon, and Enrique Peña Nieto to avoid going to court.

Currently the bodies of the miners remain deep in the Pasta de Conchos coal mine, in the northern state of Coahuila. In view of this, Gomez is calling for the rescue of the bodies from the mine and the definitive cessation of the exploitation of coal in the mine.

Grupo Mexico announced in February that they planned on returning their concession for the Pasta de Conchos Coal mine back to the Mexican government.

