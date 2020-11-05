Mexico: Former Foreign Affairs Minister Faces Arrest Warrant

Luis Videgaray was linked to corruption cases regarding bribes paid by the Brazilian company Odebrecht.

The Attorney General's Office (FGR) has confirmed an arrest warrant against Mexico's former Secretary of Treasury and Foreign Affairs Minister Luis Videgaray on the alleged use of resources from illicit origin charges, including crimes of bribery and treason.

Videgaray was linked by the former director of Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) Emilio Lozoya to the corruption scandals regarding bribes paid by the Brazilian company Odebrecht to finance political campaigns during the Enrique Peña Nieto's administration (2012-2018).

After being extradited from Spain in July this year, Lozoya accused also former Presidents Peña, Felipe Calderon, and Carlos Salinas of accepting bribes and receiving illegal payments.

Meanwhile, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) called on Videgaray and others to present voluntarily testimony, vowing for fair judicial proceedings based on evidence.

Evolution of cases in Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, Venezuela, since 100th confirmed case. pic.twitter.com/rRWxujaxwx — COVIDBot (@COVID19_bot) November 5, 2020

Videgaray is the latest official summoned to respond to corruption allegations in previous administrations. On October 15, former Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos was arrested in the United States on drug trafficking and money laundering.

Likewise, ex-Secretary of Social Development Rosario Robles is accused of complicity by omission due to unreported irregularities that resulted in the diversion of money during her administration.

Also, the former director of PEMEX Emilio Lozoya is under house arrest for his involvement in money laundering, bribery, and criminal association connected to the Odebrecht case.

President AMLO has promoted a campaign aimed at approving a plebiscite to bring to justice the last five Mexican presidents who are being accused of corruption, impunity, human rights violations, inequality, and electoral fraud over the last three decades.