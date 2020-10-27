Mexico: Authorities Find Three Clandestine Graves in Jalisco

Since 2018, the Federal government has found 1,257 clandestine graves and exhumed 1,957 corpses.

Jalisco’s Attorney General Gerardo Solis Gomez Monday reported the discovery of at least 100 corpses in three clandestine graves in different municipalities.

The graves were found in the municipalities of El Salto, Ixtlahuacan de Los Membrillos, and San Pedro Tlaquepaque, and the authorities have only managed to identify 13 bodies.

In San Pedro Tlaquepaque, a team from the Prosecutor's Office found the body of a person, a skull, four anatomical segments, and 32 bags with evidence.

Regarding the grave found in Ixtlahuacan de Los Membrillos, Gomez reported that 25 bodies have been recovered, one skeleton, five skulls, and several lots of bone segments.

Some of the main consequences that refugees in Mexico face are kidnapping, disappearance, sexual assault, trafficking, and other harms due to their inherited vulnerabilities.Women and kids are the most vulnerable they are captured and sent all over the country. #Refugees #women pic.twitter.com/fLdEt5JpgH — Homeland Project (@AwarenessRfg) October 22, 2020

Since 2018, the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) has found 1,257 clandestine graves and exhumed 1,957 corpses, 806 of which have been identified.

Since 2006, when former President Felipe Calderon (2006-2012) declared the beginning of the war on drugs, authorities have acknowledged 77,171 missing persons in the country.

In response to this wave of violence, collectives of disappeared persons' family members carry out searches for their loved ones in the streets, schools, hospitals, morgues, and clandestine lands throughout Mexico.