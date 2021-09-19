Over 5,800 Candidates Run In Russia’s Legislative Elections

Voters will elect 450 lawmakers of the Lower Chamber and representatives from 39 regional parliaments and 12 federated entities.

On Sunday, Russians continued to head to the polls in legislative elections to decide 450 lawmakers of the Lower Chamber.

Over 5,800 candidates from 14 political parties are contesting the elections, including ten independent candidates.

Russian authorities decided to hold the elections in three days, starting from Friday to Sunday, to avoid COVID-19 contagions.

Besides electing Lower Chamber's representatives, voters will elect lawmakers from 39 regional parliaments and 12 federated entities.

The Center for the Study of Public Opinion in Russia (VTsIOM) and Insomar indicated that the ruling United Russia party would gain the lead by receiving 35.3 percent of the vote.

At least 20 percent of the voters will select Communist Party's candidates, while 8.5 percent will prefer the ultra-nationalists Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR). Likewise, the Just Russia party will secure 6.9 percent of the votes.

In recent weeks, President Vladimir Putin has denounced acts of interference by large U.S technology companies such as Google and Apple, which support opposition figures.