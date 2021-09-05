Venezuelan Dialogues Advance by Seeking Partial Agreements

The government delegation's priority is the recovery of the assets "cut off, blocked, and stolen from the Venezuelan people" due to the U.S. arbitrary sanctions.

In the dialogues taking place in Mexico City over this weekend, the delegates of the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the representatives of the opposition are advancing with their sights set mainly on the elaboration of partial agreements.

The head of the government delegation, Jorge Rodriguez, mentioned that the agreements are mainly related to immediate attention to the needs of the Venezuelan people. He also mentioned that the negotiations are proceeding in a cordial atmosphere, which "implies a positive element."

Rodriguez stressed that the priority for the government delegation is the recovery of physical and financial assets that have been "cut off, blocked, and stolen from the people of Venezuela" due to the U.S. sanctions which were requested by the opposition and have damaged to the population severely.

The dialogue is an opportunity for Venezuelans "to regain their right to economic freedom and their right to maintain the constitutional path, from which no one should have ever left," Rodriguez stressed.

����China's top oil producer CNPC is reportedly laying the groundwork to revive projects in ����Venezuela.



Increased trade with the CNPC would allow Caracas to ease its debt burden having signed a number of oil-for-loan agreements over the years.



Read more: https://t.co/oY90D0hCTq pic.twitter.com/X8CPZSBzhw — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) September 5, 2021

Russia's Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed his country's support for the new round of talks between the Venezuelan government and the opposition.

"Russia is ready to offer support to the dialogue process under the request of the parties and the Norwegian mediators," he said, adding that "We are convinced that the problems facing this country can only be solved by Venezuelans without destructive foreign interference."

Outlet La Jornada reported there is an agreement for the parties not to make statements which could jeopardize the dialogue. A third round of negotiations is expected to take place in the next few weeks.