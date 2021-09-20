Over 30 Houthis Killed in Saudi-Led Airstrikes in Yemen’s Marib

"The airstrikes targeted four convoys of the rebel reinforcements in and around the western Sirwah district, destroying 13 pick-up vehicles and killing more than 35 Houthis rebels," the source in Marib told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.



Meanwhile, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported 23 Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on Sirwah without providing further details.



Sirwah is a main frontline between the rebels and the Yemeni army in Marib.



In February, the Iran-backed Houthi militia launched a major offensive on Marib in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.