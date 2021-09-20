    • Live
Yemen

Over 30 Houthis Killed in Saudi-Led Airstrikes in Yemen’s Marib

    Soldiers of the Yemeni government march forward alongside armored vehicles as they launch an offensive against the Houthi rebels in Abs district, Hajjah province, Yemen on March 12, 2021 | Photo: Mohammed al-Wafi/Xinhua

Published 20 September 2021
At least 35 Houthi rebels were killed on Monday when Saudi-led airstrikes hit Houthi reinforcements in Yemen's central province of Marib, a Yemeni government military source said.

"The airstrikes targeted four convoys of the rebel reinforcements in and around the western Sirwah district, destroying 13 pick-up vehicles and killing more than 35 Houthis rebels," the source in Marib told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.
   
Meanwhile, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported 23 Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on Sirwah without providing further details.
   
Sirwah is a main frontline between the rebels and the Yemeni army in Marib.
   
In February, the Iran-backed Houthi militia launched a major offensive on Marib in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

Xinhua
teleSUR
