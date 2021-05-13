Syria and Iran Ready to Reestablish Relations with Saudi Arabia

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and his Iranian counterpart Mohammed Javad Zarif welcomed the possibility of a reestablishment of diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia.

Faisal Mekdad told reporters after a meeting with Zarif in Damascus that "we welcome any steps taken in this direction."

The Syrian Foreign Minister added that "the two nations (Syria and Iran) have been long working on bringing the Arab and Islamic countries viewpoints closer together," which would benefit from all available energies and potentials.

Happy to be back in #Syria for important talks on bilateral, regional & int'l issues.



Topping agenda:



- Israeli regime's brutal aggression against Palestinians

- Syrian peace talks and upcoming elections

- Comprehensive plans to expand ties with & coordination among neighbors. pic.twitter.com/Z6vnS5w0jO — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) May 12, 2021

In the same vein, Javad Zarif stated that "the Syrian brothers have always welcomed cooperation in the Arab world, and Tehran agrees with such an approach."

Javad Zarif furthermore expressed Iran's willingness to establish close relations with Riyadh and confirmed the news about bilateral contacts having recently been established between the two nations.