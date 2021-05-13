Syria and Iran Ready to Reestablish Relations with Saudi Arabia

The Syrian Foreign Minister added that "the two nations (Syria and Iran) have been long working on bringing the Arab and Islamic countries viewpoints closer together," which would benefit from all available energies and potentials.
Happy to be back in #Syria for important talks on bilateral, regional & int'l issues.
Topping agenda:
- Israeli regime's brutal aggression against Palestinians - Syrian peace talks and upcoming elections - Comprehensive plans to expand ties with & coordination among neighbors.