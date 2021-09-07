Saudi King Sacks Security Chief Over Corruption Charges

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Tuesday sacked the chief of public security, Khaled al-Harbi, and referred him to investigation over corruption charges.

Al-Harbi was under investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Harbi, appointed by the king in 2018, has been charged with embezzlement of public money, forgery, bribery and abuse of influence. Saudi Arabia claims to be waging a war against corruption in the last few years as part of efforts to protect the strength of its economy.