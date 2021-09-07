    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Saudi Arabia

Saudi King Sacks Security Chief Over Corruption Charges

  • Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud delivers his closing remarks at the G20 summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 22, 2020.

    Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud delivers his closing remarks at the G20 summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 22, 2020. | Photo: G20

Published 7 September 2021
Opinion

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Tuesday sacked the chief of public security, Khaled al-Harbi, and referred him to investigation over corruption charges.

Al-Harbi was under investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Harbi, appointed by the king in 2018, has been charged with embezzlement of public money, forgery, bribery and abuse of influence. Saudi Arabia claims to be waging a war against corruption in the last few years as part of efforts to protect the strength of its economy.

Tags

Saudi Arabia Corruption

Xinhua
by teleSUR/MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.