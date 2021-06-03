    • Live
News > Haiti

Over 200,000 Haitian Children Suffer From Human Trafficking

    Specialists have warned that the phenomenon is a demonstration of slavery tolerated in society. | Photo: Twitter/ @Claudette966

Published 3 June 2021
Opinion

Haiti's Depase fwontyè foundation (Crossing the limits) warned on Thursday that over 200,000 children suffer from human trafficking in the Caribbean country.

Crossing the Limits, alongside the Collective of Lawyers Specialized in Strategic Human Rights Litigation, noticed that the phenomena are more common in inland cities and minors often have to withdraw from school to satisfy the demands of their surrogate parents.

The organization currently works with 160 children victims to return them to their original family, but specialists have warned that the phenomenon demonstrates slavery tolerated in society.

In 2019 the Haitian Observatory against Trafficking and Human Trafficking identified at least 280,000 children living in captivity. It demanded the authorities prosecute the participants of such networks and adopt policies to reduce the risk of these crimes. 

