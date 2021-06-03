Over 200,000 Haitian Children Suffer From Human Trafficking

Crossing the Limits, alongside the Collective of Lawyers Specialized in Strategic Human Rights Litigation, noticed that the phenomena are more common in inland cities and minors often have to withdraw from school to satisfy the demands of their surrogate parents.

Haiti's Depase fwontyè foundation (Crossing the limits) warned on Thursday that over 200,000 children suffer from human trafficking in the Caribbean country.

#HAITI: Over 200,000 children in Haiti are victims of trafficking, the majority in situations of domestic servitude, as denounced by a report issued by the Depase fwontyè foundation (Crossing the limits). pic.twitter.com/hnG11t0F6D — CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) June 3, 2021

The organization currently works with 160 children victims to return them to their original family, but specialists have warned that the phenomenon demonstrates slavery tolerated in society.

In 2019 the Haitian Observatory against Trafficking and Human Trafficking identified at least 280,000 children living in captivity. It demanded the authorities prosecute the participants of such networks and adopt policies to reduce the risk of these crimes.