Haiti: Three Kidnapped Clergies Freed In Port-au-Prince

Haiti's Episcopal Conference on Thursday informed on the release of three of the seven clergies who were kidnapped by a criminal gang last week.

"Two French nationals are still imprisoned. There are no laypeople among those released," Father Loudger Mazile said and recalled the Conference is promoting a strike in its institutions in rejection of Haiti's insecurity and violence.

On April 11, five priests and two nuns were kidnapped in the Croix-des-Bouquets town, while they were on their way to a new priest's installation in the community. Late last week, kidnappers released the first victim, who was the mother of Reverend Jean Joseph, after he paid a US$50,000 ransom.

"We did not pay the ransom for the clergymen who were released this Wednesday," Mazile noted without revealing the identities of those freed Catholics.

La crise continue de s’envenimer à Haïti



Alors que le président Moïse présente un nouveau gouvernement au lendemain de la démission du précédent, des grèves et des manifestations en réaction à l’enlèvement de 7 religieux paralysent le pays



Les détails avec @yasminekhayat1 pic.twitter.com/f2Cj27WVQN — Céline Galipeau (@CGalipeauTJ) April 16, 2021

The meme reads, "The crisis continues to escalate in Haiti. As President Moise introduces a new cabinet after the resignation of the previous one, strikes and protests in reaction to the kidnapping of 7 clergy paralyze the country."

Witnesses blamed the crime on the 400 Mawozo, a gang that promoted the escape of over 400 inmates from the Croix des Bouquets prison in February. The kidnapping occurred amid a wave of violence nationwide, mostly provoked by armed gangs. The news of the abduction prompted the resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe, who was in charge of the domestic security affairs. The National Human Rights Network claim that the wave of kidnappings is a consequence of the political crisis the country is facing.