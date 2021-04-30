Six Catholics Kidnapped in Haiti Are Released

"A relief for the whole society, for all those who love life, and for all those who defend life," said Archbishop of Port-au-Prince Max Leroy Mesidor.

The Society of Saint-Jacques Fathers announced that four priests, a nun, and a layman kidnapped in Haiti were released on Friday.

Among them are two French citizens, nun Agnes Bordeau and priest Michel Briand, who has lived in Haiti for three decades.

"It's a relief for the whole Church. A relief for the whole society, for all those who love life and for all those who defend life," said Archbishop of Port-au-Prince Max Leroy Mesidor.

The Saint-Jacques Fathers also thanked the Haitian authorities and the ambassadors of France and the United States for their efforts.

Soulagement à l'annonce de la #libération d'Agnès Bordeau et Michel Briand enlevés il y a 19 jours à #Haïti. Tout mon soutien aux habitants de l'île qui doivent vivre dans ce climat d'insécurité. pic.twitter.com/57jQmIuAtC — Cécile MUSCHOTTI (@CMUSCHOTTI) April 30, 2021

The meme reads, "Relief at the release announcement of Agnes Bordeau and Michel Briand, who were kidnapped 19 days ago in Haiti. All my support for the Island's inhabitants who have to live in this insecure environment."

On April 11, ten people were kidnapped by the “400 Mawozo”, a criminal group operating in Croix-des-Bouquets, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince. A few days later, on April 15, this criminal act precipitated the resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe.

Subsequently, the Haitian Catholic Church held several days of protest and closed its churches, schools, and universities to demand the release of the hostages.

A week ago, the 400 Mawozo began to free some hostages, among whom was the mother of priest Jean Anel Joseph and three other religious.