Ortega Alerts About US Interference in the Nicaraguan Elections

On Monday, Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega denounced that the U.S. They are interfering in the political process that will culminate in the election of president, lawmakers, and representatives to the Central American Parliament on Nov. 7.

Ortega criticized President Joe Biden efforts to slander the Nicaraguan government. While the U.S. government has always antagonized the Sandinista government, it has ramped up its hostility and imposed new economic sanctions.

The Biden administration, the U.S. embassy in Nicaragua, and the Organization of American States (OAS) have launched a campaign to delegitimize the electoral process. Most likely, the U.S. will try to destabilize the country in case the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) candidate Daniel Ortega is reelected as President of Nicaragua.

"It is every country's right to defend its peace and sovereignty. That is what we will do, in accordance with United Nations Chart. The Nicaraguan people are the only ones responsible to resolve their problems," Ortega said.

Across Nicaragua you’ll find maternity houses. These are specially constructed by the Sandinista health ministry to provide free services, including health education, to pregnant women & those seeking postpartum care. A main goal is to support women with high risk pregnancies. pic.twitter.com/jn3lLwbPHE — Ari Gutman (@GariGurman) October 25, 2021

On Tuesday, the Nicaraguan president delivered 250 Russian buses to public transport cooperatives. He stated that his administration works for the betterment of the people, ignoring political or ideological positions.

Besides thanking the Russia bilateral cooperation, Ortega also informed that 550 more buses will arrive before the end of the year. Since 2009 Russia has delivered over 1100 buses to Nicaragua.

Both countries enjoy close ties since Ortega became president in 2007 and are part of varied cooperation projects in sectors such as farming, education, science, and technology. Russia has sent almost 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since the start of the pandemic.