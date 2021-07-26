Opposition Takes the Lead in Peru's Congress

Peru's Congress designated María del Carmen Alva Prieto from opposition party Accion Popular as the leader of congress, alongside other right-leaning politicians.
The board, which is responsible for presiding over Congress debates and overseeing its financial policies, was approved by 69 votes out of the 130 deputies of the one-chamber institution.
"Together with the elected vice president,
@DinaErcilia, we meet today with the president @FSagasti at the Government Palace to discuss the transfer process and various issues of national events."
The opposition-led Congress will pose a challenge for the democratically elected leftist president Pedro Castillo as it has done to previous presidents as the Congress has a vast space for legislative maneuvers. This, unlike other Congress bodies in the region which have a Senate.
However, members of Castillo´s party have urged people to keep united as they fight for a new constitution."Compatriots, revolution is never made within official parliaments, the revolution is made in unofficial parliaments, on the street, with grassroots organizations," Marxist party leader Vladimir Cerrón said.