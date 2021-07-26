Opposition Takes the Lead in Peru's Congress

The board, responsible for presiding over the Congress debates and overseeing its financial policies, was approved by 69 votes out of the 130 deputies of the one-chamber institution.

Peru's Congress designated María del Carmen Alva Prieto from opposition party Accion Popular as the leader of congress, alongside other right-leaning politicians.

Junto a la vicepresidenta electa, @DinaErcilia, nos reunimos hoy con el presidente @FSagasti en el Palacio de Gobierno para tratar sobre el proceso de transferencia y diversos temas del acontecer nacional. #SeguimosAdelante pic.twitter.com/e1qd0HhgmM — Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe) July 22, 2021

"Together with the elected vice president, @DinaErcilia, we meet today with the president @FSagasti at the Government Palace to discuss the transfer process and various issues of national events."

The opposition-led Congress will pose a challenge for the democratically elected leftist president Pedro Castillo as it has done to previous presidents as the Congress has a vast space for legislative maneuvers. This, unlike other Congress bodies in the region which have a Senate.

However, members of Castillo´s party have urged people to keep united as they fight for a new constitution."Compatriots, revolution is never made within official parliaments, the revolution is made in unofficial parliaments, on the street, with grassroots organizations," Marxist party leader Vladimir Cerrón said.